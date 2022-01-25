FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $11.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $229.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average is $198.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

