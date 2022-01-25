FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Salzgitter AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%.
SZGPY opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
