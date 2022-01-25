FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Salzgitter AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

SZGPY opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

