FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE UTI opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

