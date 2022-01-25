FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By Cormark

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23).

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of BLDP opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

