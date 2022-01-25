FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Berkeley Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,282.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.