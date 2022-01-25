FY2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $9.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.32.

NYSE:PPG opened at $155.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

