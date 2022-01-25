FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 789,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $13,395,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

