General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, RTT News reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

