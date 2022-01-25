Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,815 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

