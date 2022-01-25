Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Lowered by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC decreased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 79,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

