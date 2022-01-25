Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 109,862 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Crown Castle International worth $1,401,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.77.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

