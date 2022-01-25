Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Billion Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,313,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

