Geode Capital Management LLC Has $842.08 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Dollar General worth $842,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

