Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,632,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

