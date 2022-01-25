Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 305,577 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of The Blackstone Group worth $924,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

