Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

