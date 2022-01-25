Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,185 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

