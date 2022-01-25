GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GFS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $50.44 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.66.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

