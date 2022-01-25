GoByte Trading 37.5% Lower This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $154,336.15 and approximately $306.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

