GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) Receives $7.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $15.38.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

