Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 552,733 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,733 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $81,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

