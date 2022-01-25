Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 385,239 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $87,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

