Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,433,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $83,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 765,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 79,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $38.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

