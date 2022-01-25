Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $85,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

