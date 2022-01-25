Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $90.93 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $90,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $386.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

