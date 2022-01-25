Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 399,711 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,158,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,711 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $91,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,261,000 after acquiring an additional 109,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter.

COLD opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

