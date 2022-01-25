Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 114,048 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $93,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.