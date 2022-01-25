Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Graham by 67.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Graham by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GHC stock opened at $603.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.13. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.46.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

