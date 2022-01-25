Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,941. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regional Management stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

