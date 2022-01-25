Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $447,000 in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VEON shares. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

