Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 388.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

