Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

