Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $736,000 Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCU. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

