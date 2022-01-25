Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTBAF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $22.54 on Friday. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $24.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

