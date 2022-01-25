Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF remained flat at $$10.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

