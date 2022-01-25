Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 628 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 61,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,531,000 after acquiring an additional 780,400 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $11.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average is $355.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

