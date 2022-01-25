Ground Swell Capital LLC Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Insulet comprises about 1.5% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.09. 2,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $210.86 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -495.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.