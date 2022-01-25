Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $29.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.
In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.