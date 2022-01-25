Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

