Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. 160,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

