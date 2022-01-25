Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $32.20 target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $33.44 on Monday. Halma has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

