Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.