Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up about 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $46,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Universal Display by 229.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.02. 6,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,824. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $251.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.