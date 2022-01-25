Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $30,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

AEIS stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,266. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

