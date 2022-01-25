HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Sells $54,009.76 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:HCI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,626. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.34 million, a P/E ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 0.69.
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
