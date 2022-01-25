HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Sells $54,009.76 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HCI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,626. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.34 million, a P/E ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 0.69.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

