Head-To-Head Comparison: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85%

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 20.68 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -28.25

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDUS Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

