Head-To-Head Survey: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 10.27% 12.11% 6.23% NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $3.09 billion 6.30 $401.90 million $10.00 41.70 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teledyne Technologies and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $511.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.97%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

