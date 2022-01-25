Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.60.

Shares of TSE:HWX traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.37. The company had a trading volume of 827,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,223. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$6.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

