Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.