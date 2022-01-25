Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 477,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.