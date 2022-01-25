Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 139.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Spire were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 271.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Spire by 32.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

